Beer sales in Latvia has slightly declined in 2017
He said that beer sales in Latvia might have dropped 1-2%. Even though
theoretically the drop might have been compensated by cross-border trade, beer
sales has slightly dropped compared to the previous year, said Linins.
He said that the number of small breweries continued to grow, still beer
sales declined. Linins voiced concerns that increase of the excise tax will
leave a negative impact on the Latvian beer market. Also, producers will be
affected by the legislative changes, banning sale of beer in large-size plastic
bottles.
At the same time, Linins said that there is a stability in the beer market.
The economics growth promotes people’s purchasing power. "The sector is
sensitive to economic fluctuations, but at present there is a growing trend,
therefore breweries can view 2018 positively," he said.
Aldaris brewery board
member Sigita Ozola told LETA that Latvia’s beer market in 2017
dropped by 2.5%, while sales rose by 0.5%. It shows a growing demand for value
and quality – people are more often choosing premium and craft beers.
According to the State Revenue Service, 71.517 million liters of beer were
produced in Latvia in the first ten months of this year, which is by 9.36% more
year-on-year. Also, 89.28 million liters of beer were imported in Latvia in the
same period, up 16.15%. At the same time, 136.985 million liters of beer were
released for consumption, growing 4.92% from the respective period in 2016.
