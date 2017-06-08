Beer sales in Latvia has slightly declined in 2017

Beer sales in Latvia has slightly dropped this year compared to the previous year, said Peteris Linins, executive director of the Latvian Brewers' Association, cites LETA.

He said that beer sales in Latvia might have dropped 1-2%. Even though theoretically the drop might have been compensated by cross-border trade, beer sales has slightly dropped compared to the previous year, said Linins.

He said that the number of small breweries continued to grow, still beer sales declined. Linins voiced concerns that increase of the excise tax will leave a negative impact on the Latvian beer market. Also, producers will be affected by the legislative changes, banning sale of beer in large-size plastic bottles.

At the same time, Linins said that there is a stability in the beer market. The economics growth promotes people’s purchasing power. "The sector is sensitive to economic fluctuations, but at present there is a growing trend, therefore breweries can view 2018 positively," he said.

Aldaris brewery board member Sigita Ozola told LETA that Latvia’s beer market in 2017 dropped by 2.5%, while sales rose by 0.5%. It shows a growing demand for value and quality – people are more often choosing premium and craft beers.

According to the State Revenue Service, 71.517 million liters of beer were produced in Latvia in the first ten months of this year, which is by 9.36% more year-on-year. Also, 89.28 million liters of beer were imported in Latvia in the same period, up 16.15%. At the same time, 136.985 million liters of beer were released for consumption, growing 4.92% from the respective period in 2016.