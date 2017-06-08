Health Insurance Fund in Estonia to finance at least 102 ambulance teams

The Health Insurance Fund will finance the upkeep of at least 102 ambulance teams across Estonia in 2018, which is the de facto number of teams in operation now, reports LETA/BNS.

The minister of health and labor has signed a regulation raising the minimum number of ambulance teams to 102 and canceling the previous regulation which set the minimum number of teams at 95.





The number of ambulance teams working in Estonia has been 102 since 2015, six of which are resuscitation teams and the remainder teams headed by a doctor or a nurse. Each team consists of three members.





Already at that time the ambulance arrival time was 14.4 minutes on the average in rural areas and 7.6 minutes in urban areas, it appears from explanatory remarks added to the draft regulation. The number of teams had to be raised in order to cut the arrival time in urgent cases below 21 minutes in rural areas and below 12 minutes in urban areas, in accordance with international practice.





The Health Insurance Fund will take over responsibility for financing of the ambulance service in Estonia from Jan. 1 next year. The existing ambulance service agreements between the Health Board and the operators of the service and the terms and conditions contained therein will remain valid until the end of 2018.





After that it will be the Health Insurance Fund that concludes agreements with the operators of the service. The sum total transferred into the budget of the Health Insurance Fund for that purpose is 40.07 million euros, accounting for approximately 4% of the fund's total budget.