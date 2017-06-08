SEB: Latvian leasing market likely to grow by 10% in 2018

The Latvian leasing market is likely to grow by approximately 10%, Jelena Gavrilova, CEO of SEB Lizings, the leasing company of the SEB banking group, told LETA.

“Analyzing this year’s results and Latvia’s economic situation, I would like to be cautious in my comments on next year in the leasing industry. Some segments might be expected to show faster growth, but the overall increase might be around 10%,” Gavrilova said.





According to her prognosis, activity will remain strong in construction, agriculture, as well as in road construction and the timber industry. The steepest growth is expected in construction thanks to the inflow of EU funding and ongoing work on several large projects, which will be fueling demand for industrial equipment lease.





Car leasing is expected to keep growing as well in 2018, although there is still no information about major car lease tenders or one-off deals. Individuals are also expected to continue buying automobiles under lease-purchase deals thanks to the favorable economic situation and car dealers’ activities.





In the segment of commercial vehicles, growth will largely depend on the geopolitical situation, although a slight increase can be projected already now.





“The Rural Support Service’s funding will help increase equipment purchases in several segments, but the terms set by the service might continue to fuel lending rather than leasing,” Gavrilova said.





She described the outgoing year as very good for the leasing market, including SEB Lizings.





The leasing company’s 11-month results show that leasing activity has increased by 40% to EUR 28 million in the segment of industrial and agricultural equipment and by 10% to EUR 64 million in the segment of motor vehicles.





SEB Lizings belongs to SEB Banka. In 2016, SEB Lizings made EUR 3.124 million in profit, up 5.9% against 2015, while the company’s revenues grew 1.9% year-on-year to EUR 8.271 million.