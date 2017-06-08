Bite Latvija projects 20% increase in turnover in 2017

The consolidated turnover of mobile communications operator Bite Latvija (Bite) and its subsidiary TeleTower could grow by about 20% in 2017 and reach EUR 95 million, the company's director Kaspars Buls told LETA.

''This has been a very intense year for us, and our financial figures show that we have been able to maintain a balance between competitive prices and quality services. Our provisional calculations show that turnover will be at around EUR 95 million this year,'' he said.

Bite Latvija last year generated EUR 79.668 million in sales, up 16.8%, while the company’s profit rose 30.6% to EUR 8.645 million.