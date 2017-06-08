Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.12.2017, 13:35
Bite Latvija projects 20% increase in turnover in 2017
BC, Riga, 27.12.2017.Print version
The consolidated turnover of mobile communications operator Bite Latvija (Bite) and its subsidiary TeleTower could grow by about 20% in 2017 and reach EUR 95 million, the company's director Kaspars Buls told LETA.
''This has been a very intense year for us, and our financial figures show
that we have been able to maintain a balance between competitive prices and
quality services. Our provisional calculations show that turnover will be at
around EUR 95 million this year,'' he said.
Bite Latvija last year generated EUR 79.668 million in sales, up 16.8%, while the
company’s profit rose 30.6% to EUR 8.645 million.
Other articles:
- 27.12.2017 Grindex plans to keep expanding to EU, South-East Asian markets
- 27.12.2017 FinMin: tax reform was major gift on Latvia's centenary
- 27.12.2017 UP Invest apply for go-ahead to control Apollo Cinemas
- 27.12.2017 Transportation of container cargos by LDz Logistika up 15.6% in January-November
- 27.12.2017 SEB: Latvian leasing market likely to grow by 10% in 2018
- 27.12.2017 Swedbank: healthy demand for loans resumes in Latvia
- 27.12.2017 Bank analysts expect average gross wage in Latvia to increase by 7-9% in 2018
- 27.12.2017 Improving working conditions in European states: new draft for a Directive
- 27.12.2017 Online petition in Latvia calls for digital versions of textbooks
- 27.12.2017 Сделки с биткойном в Латвии не облагаются НДС