Saturday, 23.12.2017
Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025
The memorandum published on the Rimi
home page says that, with the growing awareness of consumers and businesses of
the importance of responsible actions, the market is moving towards more and
more sustainable trade.
"It is important for us that all products of animal origin are
produced in compliance with all applicable directives and that animals are kept
in conditions consistent with the animal welfare standards," the
memorandum says.
The memorandum has been signed by Edgar
Sesemann, CEO of Rimi Baltic, and
Valdis Turlais, CEO of Rimi Latvia.
Aivars Andersons, the head of the Latvian animal rights group Dzivnieku
Briviba (Animal Freedom), welcomed the decision by Rimi, saying that the retailer had set a new benchmark regarding
product quality and animal welfare in Latvia which would inspire other market
players to take steps in the same direction.
As reported, Animal Freedom has organized several pickets at Rimi stores in the Riga center, urging
the retailer to cease selling caged eggs.
