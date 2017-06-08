Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025

Rimi, one of the largest retail chains in Latvia, has published a memorandum saying it will seek to be selling only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025, informs LETA.

The memorandum published on the Rimi home page says that, with the growing awareness of consumers and businesses of the importance of responsible actions, the market is moving towards more and more sustainable trade.

"It is important for us that all products of animal origin are produced in compliance with all applicable directives and that animals are kept in conditions consistent with the animal welfare standards," the memorandum says.

The memorandum has been signed by Edgar Sesemann, CEO of Rimi Baltic, and Valdis Turlais, CEO of Rimi Latvia.

Aivars Andersons, the head of the Latvian animal rights group Dzivnieku Briviba (Animal Freedom), welcomed the decision by Rimi, saying that the retailer had set a new benchmark regarding product quality and animal welfare in Latvia which would inspire other market players to take steps in the same direction.

As reported, Animal Freedom has organized several pickets at Rimi stores in the Riga center, urging the retailer to cease selling caged eggs.