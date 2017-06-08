Latvian PM: unclear whether Liepajas Metalurgs deal will be signed with investor

It is still unclear at the moment whether the Liepajas Metalurgs deal will be signed with the investor, Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) told Latvian Television this morning, informs LETA.

The government had to choose between Liepajas Metalurgs' insolvency and negotiations with the sole investors that had applied to invest money in the company.

The investor has not yet tested Liepajas Metalurgs equipment, added Kucinskis.

As to finding an investor for the national airline airBaltic, Kucinskis was more optimistic, saying that extending the talks with the investor until the end of January would pose no problems.

In airBaltic's case, there will be long-term investments to ensure the airline's viability, which is why the government and investor have to discuss all aspects, including guarantees for the state and for the investor, said Kucinskis.

Commenting on the mandatory procurement component in electricity prices, Kucinskis stressed that the Economics Ministry would have to revise the component and revoke licenses issued to companies that may have tried to cheat the state.

The premier expects that the ministry's probe will be completed in the first quarter of 2018.