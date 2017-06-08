Investments, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Metals Market
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:37
Latvian PM: unclear whether Liepajas Metalurgs deal will be signed with investor
The government had to choose between Liepajas
Metalurgs' insolvency and negotiations with the sole investors that had
applied to invest money in the company.
The investor has not yet tested Liepajas
Metalurgs equipment, added Kucinskis.
As to finding an investor for the national airline airBaltic, Kucinskis was more optimistic, saying that extending the
talks with the investor until the end of January would pose no problems.
In airBaltic's case, there will
be long-term investments to ensure the airline's viability, which is why the
government and investor have to discuss all aspects, including guarantees for
the state and for the investor, said Kucinskis.
Commenting on the mandatory procurement component in electricity prices,
Kucinskis stressed that the Economics Ministry would have to revise the
component and revoke licenses issued to companies that may have tried to cheat
the state.
The premier expects that the ministry's probe will be completed in the
first quarter of 2018.
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025