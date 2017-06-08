Financial Services, Health, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine
EUR 113 mln earmarked for health care reforms in Latvia in 2018
Of this amount, EUR 46 million will be spent to improve availability of
health care service, EUR 29.9 million are intended to improve cancer treatment,
EUR 16.7 million will be used for prevention of infectious diseases, EUR 9.7
million have been earmarked for improving quality and availability of primary
health care, and EUR 11 million will be spent on treatment of cardiovascular
diseases.
The Health Ministry said that the measures taken this year had already
resulted in improved availability of health care services. By July 1, 2017, the
average waiting time for appointments with medical specialists has reduced to
76.10 days from 100.48 days, and the average waiting time for day hospital
services is down to 246.5 days from 407. The average waiting time for
out-patient rehabilitation services has decreased from 469 days to 500.2 days.
Further reduction of waiting time is planned in 2018.
In addition, EUR 94.3 million have been allocated for a pay rise to medical
personnel to motivate them to choose providing the government-paid health care
services instead of working in the private sector. But the ministry said that
the pay rise would not be as steep as planned originally and the public medical
establishments would need some time to hire more specialists.
As reported, the financing to health care will reach EUR 1.014 billion next
year, and the EUR 194 million increase in 2018 is going to be the largest
health care budget increase in Latvia since the country regained independence
in the early 1990s.
