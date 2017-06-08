Estonia, Financial Services, Health, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:40
Health Insurance Fund in Estonia agrees about distribution of EUR 34 mln in extra funds
The CEO of the Health Insurance Fund, Rain Laane, told reporters that the budget of the fund for next
year is expected to be adopted at the next meeting of the supervisory board in
January.
Minister of Health and Labor Jevgeni
Ossinovski said that 140,000 more treatment cases than this year, including
7,000 more surgery cases, will be financed by the fund in 2018.
In cancer treatment, the Health Insurance Fund will start paying for
new drugs in the treatment of kidney tumors, breast tumors and prostate tumors,
and will increase the number of physician office visits by 5,400 in cancer
treatment. Altogether 20 new medicines will appear on the list of medicines
financed by the fund from the start of the new year, and the money earmarked
for that purpose amounts to approximately 3 million euros.
The amount of money earmarked for pediatrics and child surgery will
increase by 5.5 million euros, which translates into 6,500 more treatment
cases.
Knee joint and hip joint replacement surgeries for up to 3,600 people,
almost 600 more than this year, will be financed by the fund next year, and the
waiting lines for such surgeries will become shorter by up to 10 months. The
number of eye cataract surgeries will increase by as much as 5,000 from the
present 13,000 surgeries per year.
The dental care reimbursement for adults will rise from the present 30
euros to 40 euros a year and a reimbursement of 85 euros will be made
introduced for people suffering from specific diseases and conditions which
make the availability of dental care a must, such as diabetes and the autoimmune
condition Sjogren's syndrome.
For approximately 125,000 people expenditure on medicines will decrease
substantially in 2018, as an additional subsidy will start to be paid towards
the costs of medicinal products distributed at a discount if the cost for the
person exceeds 100 euros. For instance, a working-age person with type 2
diabetes who this year may have had to pay as much as 467 euros for drugs will
get the same drugs for 236 euros in 2018.
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Raudtee выводит с 22 декабря на линию Таллинн-Москва составы из 15 вагонов