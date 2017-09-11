Searches at Riga Central Market related with illegal circulation of excise goods

Searches at Rigas Centraltirgus (Riga Central Market) on Thursday were related with illegal circulation of excise goods, LETA learned from the State Police.

The police said that operational activities were conducted at the Riga Central Market on Thursday - more than 80 searches, and several persons were detained.





The Latvian public television reported that searches were conducted also in the office of Riga Central Market internal security department head Maksims Danovskis who a week ago was appointed to the company's board for a short while. The television said that searches at the market continue also today.





The Riga City Council said that no security measures have been imposed on the company's management, and it is cooperating with law enforcement institutions.

The market board chairman Artis Druvinieks and board member Kaspars Zauls were present in the searches.