Baltic States – CIS, Legislation, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 31.10.2019, 15:38
Court orders Georgian ex-ambassador to pay rent arrears for flat in Vilnius
BC, Vilnius, 31.10.2019.Print version
A court has ordered Khatuna Salukvadze, Georgia's former ambassador to Lithuania, to pay rent arrears for an apartment in downtown Vilnius, but the diplomat does not recognize the decision and says she will not pay, according the daily Lietuvos Rytas information reported LETA/BNS.
In late July, the Vilnius District Court ordered the diplomat to pay Manuel Ruiz Garcia, the landlord, almost 8,000 euros in rent arrears, nearly 150 euros in penalties, and almost 1,500 euros in litigation costs.
The former ambassador did not exercise her right to appeal against this decision, but insists that she owes no rent to the landlord and does not intend to pay him, according to Lietuvos Rytas.
"The landlord has some fantasies. There was no court. Nobody accepted any unfounded claims," she told the paper. "What had to be paid has already been paid, and what did not have to be paid will not be paid."
Other articles:
- 31.10.2019 Объем инвестиций на Балтийском рынке недвижимости и в этом году достигнет порога в 1 миллиард евро
- 31.10.2019 МОН оплатило поездку в Ирландию и посты инстаблогера о моде?
- 31.10.2019 Открыта регистрация на 16-й Международный транспортный форум «ЮгТранс-2020»
- 31.10.2019 Литва начинает эксперимент: с пятницы вся выпечка без трансжиров
- 30.10.2019 Lukashenko confirms plan to visit Austria and Latvia
- 30.10.2019 Tez Tour, partners suspected of document forgery, tax evasion – Lithuania's FCIS probe
- 30.10.2019 Lithuanian govt lets Vilnius school work under English education program
- 30.10.2019 Lithuania's economy is slowing, analysts warn
- 30.10.2019 Аналитики: экономический рост Литвы замедляется
- 30.10.2019 Годовой рост ВВП Литвы – 4%