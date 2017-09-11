Legislation, Lithuania, Taxation, Tourism
Tez Tour, partners suspected of document forgery, tax evasion – Lithuania's FCIS probe
30.10.2019
Aleksandras Sukovas, the head of Tez Tour, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, as well as VIP Viesosios Informacijos Partneriai, Aza Tours and several other companies are suspected of document forgery and tax evasion, according the Lithuania's Verslo Zinios information writes LETA/BNS.
Anna Holodova, director of Latvia's Aza Tours, told LETA that the Latvian company Aza Tours has nothing to do with this case.
Investigators from the Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service's Vilnius regional division have disclosed a group of 13 persons who used over a dozen companies providing tourism services to avoid the taxation of revenue worth at least 2 mln euros.
The FCIS said in its statement in early October that members of the group were suspected of fraud, property misappropriation, the submission of false data on revenue, profit or assets, fraudulent bookkeeping and forgery of accounting documents.
The group is suspected to have used inactive companies registered in Latvia for the money evasion scheme.
