Latvia's Gombergs gets jail term in Estonia for tax evasion

Latvian businessman Jevgenijs Gombergs gets a jail term in Estonia for tax evasion scheme while selling gold, Estonian media reported noted LETA/BNS.

Postimees daily cited Aripaev daily, saying that Harju court found Gombergs and his company in Estonia, Deoro Trade, guilty of tax evasion.





Gombergs got a four-year jail term, but in fact, he will have to spend two months in jail. The rest of the term is suspended.





Deoro Trade company will have to pay a fine of EUR 3.2 mln.





The court ruling may be appealed.





According to Latvia's TV3 report in 2016, the tax evasion scheme is based on selling gold from one fictitious company to the next until it reaches a respectable company, with staff and offices, which then exports it to, for example, Great Britain. Each deal is applied value added tax, and the company that receives the gold last reclaims the amount of VAT applicable from the state. The entire scheme has to be run very quick, so the final recipient of the gold in Latvia is able to reclaim VAT before it is paid by the first company in the scheme. By the time the VAT is repaid by the state, the first company dissolves and is impossible to track down.





At the center of the Estonian Tax Board's investigation is the Unico Gold company, which also has a subsidiary in Latvia. In Estonia, Unico Gold used to sell gold to the company Deoro, where Gombergs is a member of the board. Deoro's assets worth about EUR 2 mln have been arrested.





In Latvia, Gombergs has a company called B221 that deals with buying and selling gold. Just like Deoro in Estonia, B221 used to buy gold from Unico Gold, and then sold it to BASF in Great Britain. Both companies claimed that the amounts of VAT applicable be repaid by, respectively, Latvian and Estonian tax authorities. And in both cases, VAT had never been paid, TV3 reported.





Gombergs told the television that all the deals involving his company were perfectly legal, and that it was buying scrap gold from a reliable company. Where that company had bought the gold from, he could not say.





Gombergs owns a number of properties in Riga and Jurmala. He is known for the restoration of various Russian Empire monuments in Riga, including monuments to Peter I and Barclay de Tolly, as well as the monument to the Britain-born Riga Mayor George Armitstead.