Doubtful deals, or raiding in Swedish style

On Friday, October 25, a court of Vidzeme suburb of Riga, under the direction of Judge Rinalds Silakalns, will consider the application for declaring insolvency proceedings of the well-known Latvian company ‘Lafiko.lv’. The applicant was the ‘Janis Vanags Legal Office’ registered in small town of Sigulda with a registered capital of 10 euros. The fate of the oldest domestic finance company operating in the Latvian market for more than 26 years and known for supporting many social initiatives depends on the court decision.

Court has started

The reason for initiating the ‘Lafiko’ insolvency process was a cession (fixing a replacement of lender) agreement between the ‘Janis Vanags Legal Office’ and ‘Gelvora’, a debt collection company (since October 2018 ‘GelvoraSergel’), a member of the Swedish ‘Marginalen AG’ group, on the sale of the Lafiko debtor’s portfolio. The Swedes, in turn, acquired the right to collect debt from the state-owned JSC ‘Reverta’, engaged in a "bad loan portfolio" of the bankrupt bank ‘Parex’. It is noteworthy that Janis Vanags, who insisted on declaring insolvency of ‘Lafiko’, from 2012 to 2014 headed the judicial and legal support department of the Latvian branch of ‘Gelvora’, while from 2013 he was a member of the board of the Swedish-owned ‘MG Capital’ before its reorganization into ‘Aizdevums.lv’ (one of ‘Lafiko' competitors in the microcredit market), also part of the ‘Marginalen AG’ group.

According to the owner and manager of Lafiko, Alexander Grishulyonok, initially his joint-stock company Latgale Financing Company (Latgales Finanšu kompānija), which includes ‘Lafiko’, was 75% owned by ‘Parex’. “At first there was a good ‘Parex’, then a bad one, then ‘Reverta’ and finally ‘Gelvora’’. So, we received from our native ‘Parex’ about 2 mln lats for consumer loans and 3 mln for mortgages. At the peak of ‘Parex’ bankruptcy in November 2008, I took over the shares of the company along with the obligations. With the new lender, ‘Reverta’, representing the state, gentlemen's agreements were reached on maximum cooperation on feasible repayment of the debt, the last of which expired in 2013. After the end of the written agreements with ‘Reverta’, I, as a bona fide partner, honestly paid more than 700 thousand euros in various ways. I wonder how these payments were registered in the bookkeeping of ‘Reverta’? Or should they be considered “wrong” and I should ask for that money back with a legitimate 6% per annum?! -- the head of ‘Lafiko’ jokes sadly. And he continues: We managed to return a total of about 5 mln euros since 2002, including the period of juggling with a credit portfolio and thus fully pay off the debt. Another thing is that the unfair registration of these payments allows to continue fishing us in muddy waters.”

Given the complete lack of transparency in processing these payments, each operator of the “bad portfolio” ‘Parex’ had its own tasks and motives.”

When ‘Gelvora’ received the ‘Lafiko’ portfolio in the position of a secured creditor, the claims of which are secured by a manual or commercial pledge, a mortgage entered in the land register or court register, and which cannot initiate the insolvency process of a bona fide debtor. According to the Swedish company, the total debt of Lafiko is a little less than 14 mln euros under a loan agreement concluded in 2002. At the same time, the creditor ignores all offers of ‘Lafiko’ to provide documents on substantiation of its calculation. For three years, the Swedes could not or did not want to do this, but they did not go to court, where they would have to provide a justification for the volume and structure of the debt.

According to Alexander Grishulyonok, this is due to the fact that “such calculations at ‘Gelvora’ seem to be absent, and the law does not allow initiating the process of non-payment of a bona fide debtor -- and from this point on, special attention must be paid. The Swedes decided to unfold this story in a different way -- to change the status of debt from secured to unsecured so that the insolvency process is initiated by someone "not involved". This is when the „independent” lawyer Janis Vanags appears with his own bureau, whose authorized capital is ten, and the annual turnover is 37,000 euros. He acquires unsecured debt from the ‘Lafiko’ portfolio of 200 thousand euros from ‘Gelvora’ and brings us a lawsuit for 100 thousand! I believe that this is a dubious transaction from the point of view of the law on the legalization of illegally obtained funds and draw the attention of the Latvian law enforcement authorities to this: is there a corpus delicti with the participation of our Swedish partners?”

After the same court of Vidzeme suburb accepted the application for insolvency proceedings of ‘Lafiko’ on October 10, the latter, in turn, filed a lawsuit to invalidate the cession transaction between ‘Gelvora’ and the ‘Janis Vanags Legal Bureau’. For complete legal clarity, it should be admitted that separately, each of the cession and insolvency proceedings is formally legal. However, all of them together, plus the available information. However, all of them in combination, plus the available information about the relations of Janis Vanags with the Swedish “collectors”, clearly indicate the knowingly dishonest actions of the persons and structures involved.

Alexander Grishulyonok regards the actions of his creditors and their accomplice as “cynical raiding performed by our Swedish partners in order to receive money without „unnecessary proceedings” -- and at the same time removal of a competitor in the microcredit market. Such practice of destroying quite successful companies was typical of the 1990s and, to a lesser extent, the 2000s. Unfortunately, the Swedes were especially noted here. While things are going well, everything happens as on the beautiful covers of booklets -- in accordance with high principles and standards, transparently, responsibly and in a friendly manner. But as soon as difficult times begin, the mask of friendliness falls, the principles are replaced by a frank disregard for the interests of partners, when it is not considered shameful to push the falling one -- if only to withdraw assets on time. To put it in plain terms: the mass murder of local entrepreneurs begins.”