EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 25.10.2019, 23:53
Doubtful deals, or raiding in Swedish style
Court has started
The reason for
initiating the ‘Lafiko’ insolvency process was a cession (fixing a
replacement of lender) agreement between the ‘Janis Vanags Legal Office’ and ‘Gelvora’,
a debt collection company (since October 2018 ‘GelvoraSergel’), a member
of the Swedish ‘Marginalen AG’ group, on the sale of the Lafiko
debtor’s portfolio. The Swedes, in turn, acquired the right to collect debt
from the state-owned JSC ‘Reverta’, engaged in a "bad loan
portfolio" of the bankrupt bank ‘Parex’. It is noteworthy that Janis
Vanags, who insisted on declaring insolvency of ‘Lafiko’, from 2012
to 2014 headed the judicial and legal support department of the Latvian branch
of ‘Gelvora’, while from 2013 he was a member of the board of the
Swedish-owned ‘MG Capital’ before its reorganization into ‘Aizdevums.lv’
(one of ‘Lafiko' competitors in the microcredit market), also part of
the ‘Marginalen AG’ group.
According to the
owner and manager of Lafiko, Alexander Grishulyonok, initially his
joint-stock company Latgale Financing Company (Latgales Finanšu kompānija),
which includes ‘Lafiko’, was 75% owned by ‘Parex’. “At first
there was a good ‘Parex’, then a bad one, then ‘Reverta’ and
finally ‘Gelvora’’. So, we received from our native ‘Parex’ about
2 mln lats for consumer loans and 3 mln for mortgages. At the peak of ‘Parex’
bankruptcy in November 2008, I took over the shares of the company along with
the obligations. With the new lender, ‘Reverta’, representing the state,
gentlemen's agreements were reached on maximum cooperation on feasible
repayment of the debt, the last of which expired in 2013. After the end of the
written agreements with ‘Reverta’, I, as a bona fide partner, honestly
paid more than 700 thousand euros in various ways. I wonder how these payments
were registered in the bookkeeping of ‘Reverta’? Or should they be
considered “wrong” and I should ask for that money back with a legitimate 6%
per annum?! -- the head of ‘Lafiko’ jokes sadly. And he continues: We
managed to return a total of about 5 mln euros since 2002, including the period
of juggling with a credit portfolio and thus fully pay off the debt.
Another thing is that the unfair registration of these payments allows to
continue fishing us in muddy waters.”
Given the
complete lack of transparency in processing these payments, each operator of
the “bad portfolio” ‘Parex’ had its own tasks and motives.”
When ‘Gelvora’
received the ‘Lafiko’ portfolio in the position of a secured creditor,
the claims of which are secured by a manual or commercial pledge, a mortgage
entered in the land register or court register, and which cannot initiate the
insolvency process of a bona fide debtor. According to the Swedish company, the
total debt of Lafiko is a little less than 14 mln euros under a loan
agreement concluded in 2002. At the same time, the creditor ignores all offers
of ‘Lafiko’ to provide documents on substantiation of its calculation. For
three years, the Swedes could not or did not want to do this, but they did not
go to court, where they would have to provide a justification for the volume
and structure of the debt.
According to
Alexander Grishulyonok, this is due to the fact that “such calculations at ‘Gelvora’
seem to be absent, and the law does not allow initiating the process of non-payment
of a bona fide debtor -- and from this point on, special attention must be paid.
The Swedes decided to unfold this story in a different way -- to change the
status of debt from secured to unsecured so that the insolvency process is
initiated by someone "not involved". This is when the „independent”
lawyer Janis Vanags appears with his own bureau, whose authorized
capital is ten, and the annual turnover is 37,000 euros. He acquires unsecured
debt from the ‘Lafiko’ portfolio of 200 thousand euros from ‘Gelvora’
and brings us a lawsuit for 100 thousand! I believe that this is a dubious
transaction from the point of view of the law on the legalization of illegally
obtained funds and draw the attention of the Latvian law enforcement
authorities to this: is there a corpus delicti with the participation of our
Swedish partners?”
After the same
court of Vidzeme suburb accepted the application for insolvency proceedings of ‘Lafiko’
on October 10, the latter, in turn, filed a lawsuit to invalidate the cession
transaction between ‘Gelvora’ and the ‘Janis Vanags Legal Bureau’. For
complete legal clarity, it should be admitted that separately, each of the
cession and insolvency proceedings is formally legal. However, all of them
together, plus the available information. However, all of them in combination,
plus the available information about the relations of Janis Vanags with the
Swedish “collectors”, clearly indicate the knowingly dishonest actions of the
persons and structures involved.
Alexander
Grishulyonok regards the actions of his creditors and their accomplice as
“cynical raiding performed by our Swedish partners in order to receive money
without „unnecessary proceedings” -- and at the same time removal of a competitor in the microcredit market. Such
practice of destroying quite successful companies was typical of the 1990s and,
to a lesser extent, the 2000s. Unfortunately, the Swedes were especially noted
here. While things are going well, everything happens as on the beautiful
covers of booklets -- in accordance with high principles and standards,
transparently, responsibly and in a friendly manner. But as soon as difficult
times begin, the mask of friendliness falls, the principles are replaced by a
frank disregard for the interests of partners, when it is not considered
shameful to push the falling one -- if only to withdraw assets on time. To put
it in plain terms: the mass murder of local entrepreneurs begins.”
Social responsibility of local business
For 26 years of
successful work in the microcredit market, the company, which originally
started in the region of Latgale, has successfully survived all the crises.
Today 13 branches of ‘Lafiko.lv’ successfully operate in all regions of
Latvia. Due to the immersion in local specifics, the company has developed a
special business model and philosophy, it runs specific senior customers’
network.
“Along with the
interests of the business itself, our work has always had a social aspect,”
explains Grishulyonok. “We basically do not pay dividends and invest in
socially significant projects.”
For years, ‘Lafiko.lv’
has supported the NGO ‘Opportunity Center for Retired Persons’ (Pensionāru
iespēju centrs), which together with the Latvian Federation of Pensioners holds
charity fairs at the Central Station for Easter and Christmas. To sell the handmade
products of PIC masters, they opened a shop on Maiznīcas street and created a
platform on the Internet. For several years, Alexander Grishulyonok and his
team have been developing SASAP -- a digital platform and application that
provides personal safety and service for elderly parents whose children live
and work for a long time outside Latvia. ‘Lafiko’ supports an Art Gallery
MO, in fact a community center, in Riga, rural entrepreneurship and the
reconstruction of heritage sites in Latgale, as well as many other humanitarian
initiatives.
But not only
that. An important nuance of this story is that, perhaps, the Latvian state and
its budget remained the main beneficiary of ‘Lafiko’.
“Unlike other -
almost all - debtors of ‘Parex’, we returned to the budget more than 5 mln
euros. Plus one more mln of taxes. Money for the state budget, skilled jobs, a
wide regional network of mainly elderly clients, plus social aspects,”
Alexander Grishulyonok enumerates.
Position of the pursuer
The initiator of the ‘Lafiko’ insolvency process,
Janis Vanags, in his turn, is convinced that the court will put all the points
in this protracted case: “The fact that ‘Gelvora’ concluded a cession deal with my bureau is
due to the fact that for many years it was impossible to reach any agreement
with the debtor, therefore the main creditor decided to transfer further part of the requirements for
the return of the debt.”
He characterized his long-term relationship with ‘Gelvora’
as follows: “It is no secret that cession agreements are concluded with those
who have proven themselves in the course of the previous cooperation. Another
question is whether it will be possible to return and earn any money from an
absolutely non-valid legal entity. It is clear that ‘Lafiko’ is an insolvent company whose
assets are not comparable with the
amount of debt. The court will make a decision, and this issue will finally be
closed.”
Regarding the position of ‘GelvoraSergel’, on the day
of the trial neither its Riga office nor the chairman of the board, Irina
Namavira, answered the calls.
The court decision will be announced on November 22. From
Tuesday, October 29, on the website of the court of Vidzeme suburb of Riga one
can find the official audio recording of the court session.
