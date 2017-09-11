Crime, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.10.2019, 22:55
Former Ventspils Nafta chairman robbed at his home
According to the newspaper's report, masked robbers broke into Vaivads' home in broad daylight on Sunday and tied up the businessman and his wife, causing Vaivads bodily injuries.
The criminals stole several tens of thousands of euros and US dollars from a safe-box at Vaivads' home.
Andris Zellis, chief of the Zemgale regional department of the State Police, told journalists today that the robbery took place in the evening of October 15 on a private property in the western Latvian region of Kandava.
Although no firearms were used, the victim suffered injuries as the robbers attacked him. The victim did not need hospitalization, though.
Zellis said that an investigation into the robbery is under way but that no arrests have been made as yet.
Vaivads, 75, used to chair the supervisory board of Ventspils Nafta and was president of Latvijas Naftas Tranzits oil shipping company.
- 22.10.2019 Insolvency claim filed against cosmetics producer Dzintars
- 22.10.2019 Полиция начала уголовный процесс об ограблении латвийского бизнесмена Вайвадса
- 22.10.2019 Европейский суд: страны ЕС должны охранять волков
- 22.10.2019 В Латвийской академии наук пройдет Международный экономический форум
- 22.10.2019 Латвийский премьер: нельзя рассчитывать на дополнительные средства от конфискации полученных преступных путем денег
- 22.10.2019 "Приезжайте в рижский аэропорт за 2 часа!": почему очереди пока не исчезнут
- 22.10.2019 В суд поступило заявление о признании производителя косметики Dzintars неплатежеспособным
- 22.10.2019 Легенде ночной жизни СССР исполнилось полвека
- 22.10.2019 Maxima LT receives fine for unfair commercial practices
- 22.10.2019 airBaltic carrier reports 22.3% rise in passenger numbers for nine months