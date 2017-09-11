Former Ventspils Nafta chairman robbed at his home

Mamerts Vaivads, who used to be one of the best-known businessmen in Latvia's northwestern port city of Ventspils, was robbed at his home in Kurzeme a week ago, according ti the Latvijas Avize information reports LETA.

According to the newspaper's report, masked robbers broke into Vaivads' home in broad daylight on Sunday and tied up the businessman and his wife, causing Vaivads bodily injuries.





The criminals stole several tens of thousands of euros and US dollars from a safe-box at Vaivads' home.





Andris Zellis, chief of the Zemgale regional department of the State Police, told journalists today that the robbery took place in the evening of October 15 on a private property in the western Latvian region of Kandava.





Although no firearms were used, the victim suffered injuries as the robbers attacked him. The victim did not need hospitalization, though.





Zellis said that an investigation into the robbery is under way but that no arrests have been made as yet.





Vaivads, 75, used to chair the supervisory board of Ventspils Nafta and was president of Latvijas Naftas Tranzits oil shipping company.