Tuesday, 15.10.2019, 13:01
Corruption Prevention Bureau detains board member of Salaspils municipal company
KNAB without disclosing the person's name, said that on
Monday activities, including searches, were conducted in relation to a criminal
procedure started on July 26.
The criminal case has been launched on a suspicion that a
local government official has possibly abused the authority by transfering EUR
3,000 to a company that provides online gambling services.
One person has been detained in this relation, and measures
that do not involve deprivation of freedom have been applied - a ban to take
the position that is related with making decisions on use and supervision of
financial resources.
KNAB does not provide any more details on the case. The
bureau reminds that a person cannot be announced guilty before the guilt is
proved in line with the law.
Salaspils local government chairman Raimonds Cudars (Unity)
told LETA that has has no information about the detention.
Local government's executive director Mareks Kalnins told
LETA that he is on a business trip and has not been informed about this.
Valgums-S belongs to Salaspils local government, according
to Firmas.lv business database. In 2018 the company posted EUR 1,712,432 in
turnover and EUR 12,937 in profit. Igaunis is the only board member in the
company. The company is engaged in water supply.
Igaunis last year earned EUR 52,231 in wage in Valgums-S
compay. Also, he has worked as an expert in the Latvian Employers Confederation
and received EUR 1,377 for his services. He also has declared a lottery prize
worth EUR 15,000 last year. Igaunis owns an M 412 IE car made in 1979 and a
real estate property in Riga.
