Lithuania: Court imposed sanctions on managers of cartelists
In 2017 Konkurencijos taryba found that the companies rigged
bids (including the bid price) in public tender of construction and
installation works, and created favorable conditions for Vortex Capital to
win the tender.
When the decision of Konkurencijos taryba was upheld by
Vilnius Regional Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court of
Lithuania, Konkurencijos taryba requested the Court to impose personal
liability on the managers of cartel firms, as well as the fines of EUR 6,000 on
each of them.
The request of Konkurencijos taryba has been satisfied
partially. D. L., manager of Ledevila, has been disqualified from
occupying a managerial position in the public or private sector or from being a
member of a governing body for 2 years, while Ž. K., former manager of Elmis –
for 6 months and L. K., former manager of Vortex Capital – for
3 years. L. K. also received a fine of EUR 1,000.
The ruling of the Court is subject to appeal.
So far the authority requested the Court to impose personal
liability on 20 managers of cartel firms. In May 2018 the Court restricted the
right of 4 managers to occupy managerial positions in the public or private
sector for four years. Decisions on personal liability for 14 managers are
still pending.
The Law on Competition stipulates that where a manager is
found to have been involved in a prohibited agreement concluded between
competitors or in the abuse of a dominant position, such manager may be
disqualified from holding a managerial position in a public and (or) private
legal person, or a from being a member of the collegial supervisory and (or)
governing body of a public and (or) private legal person for a period of three
to five years. Additionally, a fine of up to EUR 14,480 may be imposed.
