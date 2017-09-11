Corruption Prevention Bureau detains former Daugavpils mayor Eigims on corruption suspicion

Eigims' phone has been switched off and LETA was not able to contact him.





Local news portal gorod.lv reported that the case is related with the local government's procurements in 2018 on catering services in two education institutions in which Latgales Optima company was announced the winner. According to the information published on the Procurement Monitoring Bureau, the same company has regularly won tenders announced by the local government.





This is not the first criminal procedure against Eigims. KNAB detained him on December 18, 2018, for demanding a large bribe, but he was soon released. Pre-trial investigation is still ongoing in this case, LETA found out.





KNAB in September 2018 started a criminal procedure against a Daugavpils city council official for demanding a EUR 10,000 bribe from an individual in relation to city council’s procurement procedures on construction projects.So far two people have been detained in the case. KNAB also has searched offices of the Daugavpils city council.





The criminal procedure is related with two school renovation tenders, worth EUR 4 mln and won by Modus Buve construction firm.



