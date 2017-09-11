Latvia, Legislation, Transport
Board member of LVC state road management company sacked after his detention
Strods has been removed from office with immediate effect.
The ministry's representatives explained that Strods has been fired considering the action taken by the Corruption Prevention Bureau. The Transport Ministry considers allegations against Strods to be serious enough to remove him from office as they might harm the company's reputation and public interest.
At the same time, LVC shareholders decided at an extraordinary meeting to hire an independent auditor to examine the company's procurement procedures and other procurement-related processes.
Chairman Janis Lange and board member Martins Lazdovskis will continue to run LVC.
The Transport Ministry will soon organize a tender to fill the vacancy on the LVC board.
As reported, KNAB today detained Strods and also searched his office.
LVC, established in 2004, belongs to the Latvian state. According to the LVC report, the company manages 20,081 kilometers of state roads, handles the state road network's financing, manages and controls related works, organizes tenders for public contracts, as well as manages and supervises road construction programs.
Strods has been the company's board member since 2013.
