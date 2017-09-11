Competition, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.09.2019, 19:00
Lithuanian watchdog slaps EUR 1 mln fine on City Service cos for obstructing probe
According to the competition authority, Busto Aplinka and Mano Busto Prieziura, both part of the group, obstructed its officials in conducting their investigation and obtaining the necessary documents.
In December 2017 the authorized officials of Konkurencijos taryba carried out the inspection in the premises of Būsto aplinka (former Mano aplinka) as part of the investigation into suspected bid-rigging activities. During the inspection the officials ordered the company‘s employees to grant access to the undertaking‘s e-mail via server in order to examine relevant documents, however, such access was denied for more than two hours.
The aforementioned
actions of the company‘s representatives prevented the officials from carrying
out the inspection properly.
After conducting an
investigation into obstruction, Konkurencijos taryba detected that some
information was deleted from the server. Although the company‘s manager was
obliged to refrain from deleting, modifying or changing information stored on
his computer, it was found that the manager used a software program to
permanently delete files and documents, which led to an irrecoverable loss of
the stored data.
“It might have been
that the obstruction of the company‘s representatives led to the termination of our investigation
since no direct evidence of an infringement was found during the inspection.
However, identified obstruction of an investigation gives us sufficient grounds
to impose liability on companies‘ representatives“, – said Dina Lurje,
the Deputy Chairwoman of Konkurencijos taryba.
Since the employees
of Būsto aplinka obstructed the investigation in cooperation with
Mano Būsto priežiūra, which constitute one economic unit, Konkurencijos
taryba imposed a joint and several fine of EUR 1,074,416.
The decision of
Konkurencijos taryba can be appealed to Vilnius Regional
Administrative Court.
