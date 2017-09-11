Media: Bacteria in fish from M.V.Wool packing facility have claimed 2 lives in Estonia

Listeria bacterium present in the plant of the Estonian fish packing and fish processing company M. V. Wool has infected nine people in Estonia, two of whom have died, ERR and Eesti Ekspress reported on Wednesday referred LETA/BNS.

Surveys conducted in several countries indicate that a very aggressive mutant of the listeria bacterium is present in the plant of M. V. Wool at Harku just outside Tallinn. According to available information, 26 people across Europe have been infected, six of whom have died. In Estonia, nine people have been infected and two have died.





Genetic analyses commissioned by the Estonian Veterinary and Food Board have established that the aggressive and contagious listeria bacterium originates from the plant of M. V. Wool, the biggest fish processor in Estonia. Bacteria of that specific strain have been found both on the plant's premises as well as in infected persons.





Olev Kalda, deputy director general of the Veterinary and Food Board, said their inspectors are keeping a close eye on the plant and currently each batch exiting the facility is subjected to an in-depth check.





The owner and manager of M. V. Wool, Mati Vetevool, denies any guilt on M. V. Wool's part, arguing that the dangerous bacterium originates from Norwegian and Finnish fish farms.





"I absolutely do not agree that this bacterium is our bacterium. It comes in from the fish farms, also the strain that comes in from a fish farm might remain here. We have a full washout at our fish plant every night and we destroy absolutely all bacteria in the course of our cleansing," Vetevool said. "It is not possible that we are poisoning someone. No such thing is possible, this is nothing but vile slander."





Last year, Estonia was hit by a listeria outbreak which saw 28 people fall ill and seven die. Taavi Riit, head of the department for molecular analysis at the veterinary and food laboratory, said that based on fresh analyses some of these cases can be linked specifically to the M. V. Wool plant.





Listeriosis can be contracted from eating contaminated food. The bacteria may be present in insufficiently processed meat, unpasteurized milk and cheese made thereof, fresh fruits and vegetables, and fish. Pregnant women and their fetuses, as well as newborns and children with weakened immune systems have an increased chance of getting the illness.





The said deaths resulting from listeriosis are blamed on contaminated cold smoked and low-salt fresh trout and salmon, or products in the higher end of the price scale.