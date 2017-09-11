Foodstuff, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation
Latvia: Revenue Service try to enforce EUR 9 mln from new operators of Tokyo City restaurants
Aizliegtais Panemiens program of the Latvian public
television said that in summer Resto Court, Restograd and Stollons companies
running Tokyo City were liquidated, while the restaurants still continue
operations. Two other companies are now running them - Tokyo City and TC-11.
Board members and company owners also have changed.
Along with the criminal procedure launched against two
restaurant directors for paying unreported wages, the State Revenue Service has
also calculated unpaid social contributions and fines for the time period from
the middle of 2016 until the end of 2017.
The State Revenue Service plans to turn to court to prove
that the debts should be paid by the new operators of the restaurant chain.
In April, the prosecutor handed over to court a criminal
case against directors of two Tokyo City restaurants - Dace Gaspazina-Korecka
and Guna Rozicka - for paying unreported wages.
In case of one restaurant, the unreported wages amounted to
EUR 16,274, thus, causing EUR 12,911 loss to the state – EUR 8,050 in unpaid
state social insurance contributions and EUR 4,861 in personal income tax. In
case of the second restaurant, the unreported wages amounted to EUR 11,026,
thus, causing EUR 8,747 loss to the state – EUR 5,454 in unpaid state social
insurance contributions and EUR 3,293 in personal income tax.
