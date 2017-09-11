Criminal process against Truksnis for allegedly illegal financing of ZZS party closed

The Prosecutor General's Office today has closed the criminal process against Jurmala Mayor Gatis Truksnis (Greens/Farmers) in the criminal case for allegedly illegal financing of Greens/Farmers party, Truksnis' lawyer Janis Rozenbergs confirmed LETA.

The lawyer said that Truksnis has never been in the party's board or accountancy, thus he is not responsible for financing in Greens/Farmers.





Guna Kaminska, lawyer of another defendant, businessman Julijs Krumins, told LETA that the criminal process against Krumins has not been closed and he is still a defendant in the case.

LETA did not manage whether investigation is still continued against financier Jorens Raitums.





As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) last year asked the prosecutor to press charges against Truksnis not only for an illegal large-scale financing of Greens/Farmers but also for counterfeiting documents and using such documents. Krumins was charged with two counts of illegal financing of a political party - Greens/Farmers and For Latvia From The Heart (NSL).

Also, the Proseuctor General's Office started criminal prosecution against another persons for illegal financing of political parties. According to LETA sources, it is financier Raitums.