Jurmala, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.09.2019, 06:35
Criminal process against Truksnis for allegedly illegal financing of ZZS party closed
The lawyer said that Truksnis has never been in the party's board or accountancy, thus he is not responsible for financing in Greens/Farmers.
Guna Kaminska, lawyer of another defendant, businessman Julijs Krumins, told LETA that the criminal process against Krumins has not been closed and he is still a defendant in the case.
LETA did not manage whether investigation is still continued against financier Jorens Raitums.
As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) last year asked the prosecutor to press charges against Truksnis not only for an illegal large-scale financing of Greens/Farmers but also for counterfeiting documents and using such documents. Krumins was charged with two counts of illegal financing of a political party - Greens/Farmers and For Latvia From The Heart (NSL).
Also, the Proseuctor General's Office started criminal prosecution against another persons for illegal financing of political parties. According to LETA sources, it is financier Raitums.
- 06.09.2019 Президент “элиты” выступил с речью в Сейме Латвии
- 06.09.2019 40 new stores opened in extension of Alfa shopping mall
- 05.09.2019 Burovs elected chairman of Freeport of Riga board
- 05.09.2019 airBaltic в зимний сезон впервые предложит полеты в Афины, Дублин, Рейкьявик и Штутгарт
- 05.09.2019 В Сейме - новая фракция
- 05.09.2019 Новый мэр Риги посылает сигналы Ушакову и оппозиционерам
- 05.09.2019 Буров утвержден председателем правления Рижского свободного порта
- 05.09.2019 Министр обещает приоритет медработникам «неотложки» при увеличении зарплат
- 05.09.2019 Latvia calls on Iran to release rest of Stena Impero crew