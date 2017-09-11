Latvia, Legislation
Tuesday, 03.09.2019
Internal Security Bureau detains former Latvian Border Guard chief Garbars
BC, Riga, 03.09.2019.
The Internal Security Bureau has detained former State Border Guard Chief Normunds Garbars, sources told LETA.
The Internal Security Bureau refused to comment.
Garbars retired from the Border Guard this past January.
The law stipulates that the head of the Border Guard is appointed by the interior minister for a term of five years after the candidate has been approved by the Cabinet. Although in 2016 the government extended Garbar's term of office until 2021, Garbars resigned in January after reaching the retirement age.
Garbars, born in 1969, was appointed head of the Border Guard in 2009, before that he was the head of the Border Guard's Riga Administration.
