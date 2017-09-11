Crime, Latvia, Legislation

Latvian state police seize 300 kilos of drugs

The State Police in a large-scale operation on Monday seized 300 kilos of drugs and detained six persons, State Police chief Ints Kuzis said in an interview with commercial LNT television today citing LETA.

He said that in a cargo arriving from Europe, three kinds of drugs were uncovered - methamphetamine, hashish and extasy pills. A bulk of this cargo had been meant for the Latvian market.


Kuzis said that the detained persons are Latvian nationals, engaged in organized crime.





