Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.08.2019, 10:14
KNAB detains Ogre regional council chair Egils Helmanis
BC, Riga, 21.08.2019.Print version
The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) this morning detained Egils Helmanis (National Alliance), chairman of the Ogre regional council, according to information obtained by LETA.
The reason for Helmanis’ detention remains unclear at the moment.
As reported, in 2009 the State Police detained Helmanis in connection with a criminal probe that had been started over an attempt to extort money in return for not showing sensitive footage on Ogre TV in a run-up to local elections.
In March 2017, Ogre District Court convicted Helmanis of involvement in extortion by a group of persons pursuant to prior agreement, and ordered him to pay a fine in the amount of 100 minimum monthly wages or EUR 38,000. Another defendant, Arturs Robeznieks, the former owner of a local television company, was also convicted and ordered to pay the same fine.
In April 2019, Riga Regional Court upheld the district court’s ruling in Helmanis and Robzenieks’ extortion case.
Other articles:
- 21.08.2019 Rigas Satiksme posts EUR 2 mln in H1 profit
- 20.08.2019 Several companies complain about possible misconduct in the Procurement Procedures of the State-Owned Latvian Railway Company involving Siemens and Bombardier
- 20.08.2019 Latvian government endorses establishment of economic affairs court
- 20.08.2019 Latvian fuel sales up 0.3% in H1
- 20.08.2019 PNB Banka’s new shareholders had to demonstrate their wish to strengthen the bank’s capital sooner – watchdog
- 20.08.2019 Latvia’s Piena Cels, Estonian cooperative to invest EUR 100 mln in new dairy plant
- 20.08.2019 Case against two board members of Rigas Energija company about MPC fraud sent to court
- 20.08.2019 18,351 companies liquidated in Latvia in seven months – Lursoft
- 20.08.2019 In case of no-deal Brexit, Latvia's payments into EU budget would increase by EUR 23.27 million
- 20.08.2019 New owner of PNB Banka had considered several Latvian banks in mind before making decision