KNAB detains Ogre regional council chair Egils Helmanis

The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) this morning detained Egils Helmanis (National Alliance), chairman of the Ogre regional council, according to information obtained by LETA.

The reason for Helmanis’ detention remains unclear at the moment.









As reported, in 2009 the State Police detained Helmanis in connection with a criminal probe that had been started over an attempt to extort money in return for not showing sensitive footage on Ogre TV in a run-up to local elections.









In March 2017, Ogre District Court convicted Helmanis of involvement in extortion by a group of persons pursuant to prior agreement, and ordered him to pay a fine in the amount of 100 minimum monthly wages or EUR 38,000. Another defendant, Arturs Robeznieks, the former owner of a local television company, was also convicted and ordered to pay the same fine.









In April 2019, Riga Regional Court upheld the district court’s ruling in Helmanis and Robzenieks’ extortion case.