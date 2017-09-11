Crime, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 16.08.2019, 19:35
Two Estonians charged in Finland's largest ever money laundering case
The Helsinki district court accused the Estonians of an incident in which they are suspected of laundering 130-140 million euros of criminal money.
According to the police, the money is from the activity of Russian organized crime. However, there are no representatives of that circle of people among those charged in Finland. NBI investigator Jarmo Koistinen said that this is likely the largest money laundering suspicion ever uncovered in Finland.
Over the course of only four months, over 130 million euros moved through Finnish companies. When it comes to money laundering suspicions linked to Russia, there is often talk about millions of euros, but sums this high are rare, Koistinen said.
In the framework of this investigation, the police alone confiscated assets in the amount of over nine million euros.
Investigation of the case lasted for five years, during which the NBI requested the help of officials of several different countries.
- 16.08.2019 Baltic International Bank завершил первую половину 2019 года с прибылью, успешно завершив переход на новую бизнес-модель
- 16.08.2019 Эстония: Студия моды Тийны Талумеэс объединилась cо всемирно известными безмеховыми брендами моды
- 16.08.2019 Danske Bank продолжит обслуживать эстонских бизнес-клиентов через литовский филиал
- 16.08.2019 Latvian talents explore working and living in Finland
- 16.08.2019 Литовская ассоциация: крах PNB Banka портит репутацию банков балтийских стран
- 16.08.2019 Enforcing sustainability: modern challenges and needed reforms (I)
- 16.08.2019 40% of PNB Banka clients are senior citizens
- 16.08.2019 Citadele Bank to pay guaranteed compensation to PNB Banka customers
- 16.08.2019 Гарантированные возмещения клиентам PNB banka будет выплачивать Citadele
- 16.08.2019 Банк SEB: с 19 августа возобновляется прием заявок на получение студенческих кредитов с государственным поручительством