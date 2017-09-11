FCMC suspends the provision of financial services by JSC PNB Banka and decides on the unavailability of deposits

BC, Riga, 15.08.2019.



The European Central bank (ECB) as a direct supervisor of JSC PNB Banka, on 15th of August, 2019 decided to recognize the bank as failing or likely to fail financial institution. Whereas the European Single Resolution Board (SRB) has decided not to take resolution of JSC PNB Banka, which means not to take actions to stabilize the Bank’s activities, announced Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC).

Having regard of above and with a view of protecting the deposits of bank’s customers, the Board of the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) at an extraordinary meeting decided to suspend the provision of financial services and decided on the unavailability of deposits at JSC PNB Banka.

The ECB as a direct supervisor of JSC PNB Banka took above decision under the Regulation (EU) No 806/2014, having established that the bank had failed to comply with regulatory requirements and assessing the financial situation of the bank.



Suspension of financial services In accordance with the FCMC’s decision, as from 15.08.2019. at 21.00 the bank must completely cease the provision of financial services, including the execution of customer payments. Such a decision is taken to avoid the outflow of bank’s funds. This means that as from now operations of JSC PNB Banka’s cards, online banking and ATMs have been suspended.

“We are aware that this news is unexpected for the bank’s customers, but we can confirm that the FCMC is working to find the most convenient and efficient solution to start the payout of guaranteed compensation to the customers as soon as possible, covering the customer funds deposited in the bank up to 100 000 euro per depositor. In the coming days, 99.2 % of depositors will be able to start receiving their money deposited in the bank, which will be fully covered by the funds of the Deposit Guarantee Fund,” FCMC Chairperson Kristīne Černaja-Mežmale emphasizes.

