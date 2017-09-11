Legislation, Lithuania, Society
Jewish Community of Lithuania closes Vilnius Synagogue, headquarters due to threats
"The Lithuanian Jewish Community has received
threatening telephone calls and letters in recent days. In this atmosphere of
rising tension and incitement to more tension, neither the LJC nor the
synagogue in Vilnius have the means to insure the safety of visitors, including
Holocaust survivors and their families," the community said in a statement.
It also expresses resentment over "the continual,
escalating publicly-expressed desire by one political party for recognizing
perpetrators of the mass murder of the Jews of Lithuania as national heroes and
the demand these people be honored with commemorative plaques and by other
means".
"Anti-Semitic comments and inscriptions which are
posted to social media pages of political parties and their leaders are being
tolerated and go unpunished (even calling the Christian Mary “Jew-girl”), which
makes us wonder even more whether we are safe or not," the statement
reads. "We would like to hear the opinion of the leaders of Lithuania and
to hear a firm position on whether public propaganda in favor of honoring
Holocaust perpetrators will continue to be tolerated in Lithuania."
The Jewish Community of Lithuania also expressed its
resentment over a rally near the monument to King Mindaugas in central Vilnius,
being organized by nationalists on Wednesday, in response to the decision by
the Vilnius authorities to remove the controversial memorial plaque to Jonas
Noreika, also known as Generolas Vetra (General Storm), and also rename the
street named after Kazys Skirpa, another controversial figure.
The controversial memorial plaque to Noreika was removed on
Jul 27 at the initiative of the Vilnius mayor who said it was done after taking
into account the fact that Noreika approved the Nazi administration's decisions
to establish a Jewish ghetto and seize their property.
And on Jul 24, Vilnius City Council decided to rename a
small street in central Vilnius named after Skirpa, a controversial 20th
century Lithuanian diplomat and military officer, due to his declared
anti-Semitic views.
Both decisions have been welcomed by the Jewish Community of
Lithuania.
