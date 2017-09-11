Russian suspect behind oil crisis in Europe detained in Vilnius

Roman Ruzhechko, a Russian businessman suspected of playing a role in this year's contaminated oil crisis in Central and Eastern Europe, has been detained in Vilnius, reported LETA/BNS.

"I can confirm the very fact that the person was detained under an Interpol search (warrant)," Elena Martinoniene, spokesman for the Prosecutor General's Office, told on Friday.





"The prosecutor's office refrains from more detailed comments," she added.





The Russian media have reported that Ruzhechko, the former CEO of Transneft's Samara terminal, was detained in Vilnius on Wednesday.





A Russian court issued an arrest warrant in absentia against Ruzhechko in May.





Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline was shut down on April 19 after it was found to contain oil with a high content of dichloroethane, a toxic substance with strong corrosive properties. Belarus was the first to report the incident.





The supply of the contaminated oil to Belarus, Poland, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic was halted. The tainted oil was loaded onto more than ten tankers in the Russian port of Ust-Luga.





According to Transneft, some 3 mln tons of contaminated oil were transported via Druzhba and Ust-Luga.





Information gathered by LETA/BNS indicates that the Polish-owned Lithuanian crude refiner Orlen Lietuva has also imported a cargo of contaminated Russian oil.