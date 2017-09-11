KNAB releases Broka, Millers and Ravis from detention

The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has released from detention iga City Council member and vice-rector at the University of Latvia Baiba Broka, as well as businessmen Guntis Ravis and Ivars Millers, LETA has learned.

LETA has not been able to obtain information yet whether or not Ravis or Broka, who also serves as the president of the Latvian Biathlon Federation, have had any security measures imposed on them. Broka's phone is still turned off.





Ravis, meanwhile, claimed to members of the press today after his release that he is innocent and does not understand the claims put forward by the KNAB.





Ravis is a co-owner of Skonto Group. His representative Elina Dobulane told LETA on Tuesday that the Corruption Prevention Bureau had raided Ravis' office and residence.





In turn, Miller is the owner of company M Investicijas Fonds, which, according to Firmas.lv, owns a 5% stake in construction company Skonto Buve.





The Corruption Prevention Bureau confirmed to LETA earlier on Tuesday that three persons had been detained in the criminal case on Monday, including one public official. As reported, that public official is Broka.





The Corruption Prevention Bureau is still considering what constraints may be applied to the three detainees.





The law provides that a person may be detained for up to 48 hours. After that, if necessary, a different security measure can be applied to a detained person, including arrest - if approved by a court. Which means that, if no other security measure is imposed on the detainees, they will have to be released on Wednesday, July 10.





The Corruption Prevention Bureau earlier said it had information that a public official, as a deputy chairperson of a procurement commission, could have supported certain businesspersons by accepting a bribe, which was registered as a donation to a society. The bribe amount was at least EUR 20,000. LETA has information that the bribe money was registered as a donation to the Broka-led Latvian Biathlon Federation.





Over the past three years, the Latvian Biathlon Federation has received three donations of EUR 20,000 each, including from company Roadeks, which, according to Firmas.lv, is indirectly owned by Skonto Buve's beneficial owner Ravis.