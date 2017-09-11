Banks, Crime, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.07.2019, 22:54
Criminal case against Rimsevics and Martinsons submitted to court
BC, Riga, 09.07.2019.Print version
Prosecutor Viorika Jirgena on Tuesday submitted to the Riga Vidzeme District Court a criminal case where the Bank of Latvia President Ilmars Rimsevics and businessman Maris Martinsons stand accused of corruption, reported LETA.
The prosecutor office's press secretary Laura Majevska told LETA that Rimsevics was accused of taking and giving bribes, as well as, together with Martinsons, money laundering in the amount of EUR 250,000. In addition, Martinsons has been charged with aiding and abetting bribery.
Also involved in the criminal case is Martinsons' company MM Investicijas, which bought a property at 2 Baznicas Street in Jurmala.
The case was launched based on applications from two shareholders of Trasta Komercbanka who had asked Rimsevics’ to assist the bank in regulatory issues.
Rimsevics and Martinsons both deny any wrongdoing.
Other articles:
- 09.07.2019 “Identification” by Darya Kotlyarova at Rietumu Gallery
- 09.07.2019 Riga councilwoman and University of Latvia vice rector Broka detained for graft
- 08.07.2019 Депутат Рижской думы и замректора Латвийского Университета по юридическим вопросам Байба Брока задержана KNAB по делу о взятке в 20 тыс. евро
- 08.07.2019 «Идентификация» Дарьи Котляровой в галерее Rietumu
- 05.07.2019 Временным руководителем FKTK может стать Кристине Черная-Межмале
- 05.07.2019 Swedbank: темпы роста обрабатывающей промышленности продолжают замедляться
- 05.07.2019 The effect of lower excise on alcohol will depend on shopkeepers
- 05.07.2019 Золотовалютные резервы Банка Эстонии составили в июне 952,6 млн. евро
- 05.07.2019 FCMC head Putnins and his deputy Razane tender resignation letters
- 05.07.2019 Руководитель FKTK Путниньш и его заместитель Разане подали заявления об увольнении