Criminal case against Rimsevics and Martinsons submitted to court

Prosecutor Viorika Jirgena on Tuesday submitted to the Riga Vidzeme District Court a criminal case where the Bank of Latvia President Ilmars Rimsevics and businessman Maris Martinsons stand accused of corruption, reported LETA.

The prosecutor office's press secretary Laura Majevska told LETA that Rimsevics was accused of taking and giving bribes, as well as, together with Martinsons, money laundering in the amount of EUR 250,000. In addition, Martinsons has been charged with aiding and abetting bribery.





Also involved in the criminal case is Martinsons' company MM Investicijas, which bought a property at 2 Baznicas Street in Jurmala.





The case was launched based on applications from two shareholders of Trasta Komercbanka who had asked Rimsevics’ to assist the bank in regulatory issues.





Rimsevics and Martinsons both deny any wrongdoing.