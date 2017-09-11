Construction, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 26.06.2019, 17:39
Prosecution demands jail terms of 5-7.5 years in criminal case on Maxima supermarket cave-in
The prosecutors today closed their debate reading and demanded punishment for nine accused persons.
The prosecution demanded a jail term of seven years and six months for : construction engineer Ivars Sergets, construction inspection expert Andris Gulbis, construction supervisor Martins Draudins, architect Andris Kalinka who designed the collapsed supermarket, and construction company Re&Re construction operations manager Stanislavs Kumpins.
The prosecution demanded a five-year jail term for Three Riga Construction Board officials - Janis Balodis, Marika Treija and Aija Melnikova as well as for Inna Suvajeva, senior expert in work safety in Maxima.
All the defendants are banned from fulfilling their earlier duties for a period of five years.
As reported, court completed investigation in the case in April, and debates started in the middle of June.
As reported, 54 people died and several dozen were injured as a Maxima supermarket in Riga's Zolitude neighborhood collapsed on November 21, 2013. Construction experts have concluded that the tragedy occurred as a result of wrongly calculated maximum loads for the roof of the building.
The Prosecutor's Office charged five persons with violations of construction regulations and criminal negligence: construction engineer Ivars Sergets, construction inspection expert Andris Gulbis, construction supervisor Martins Draudins, architect Andris Kalinka who designed the collapsed supermarket, and construction company Re&Re construction operations manager Stanislavs Kumpins. Three Riga Construction Board officials - Janis Balodis, Marika Treija and Aija Melnikova - were charged with failure to act and criminal negligence.
Balodis and Treija do not work at the Construction Board anymore.
A Maxima employee, Inna Suvajeva, is also a defendant in the case.
