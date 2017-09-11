Prosecutor asks Saeima to strip MP Zakatistovs of immunity from prosecution

Without naming the person in question, the prosecutor’s representative Laura Majevska told LETA that a prosecutor from the criminal law department of the Prosecutor General’s Office today asked lawmakers’ permission to prosecute an MP in accordance with Article 177 of the Criminal Law, which stipulates liability for large-scale or organized fraud.





As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has asked the Prosecutor's Office to press charges against Zakatistovs and businessman Viesturs Tamuzs.





Majevska informed that the pre-trial investigation into the fraud case is still ongoing.





It was reported earlier that most coalition groups in Saeima would be ready to allow Zakatistovs’ prosecution if law enforcement authorities sought such permission.





Zakatistovs denied his involvement in any illegal activities to members of the press today, and said that he would like to acquaint himself with the materials.





Zakatistovs said that he has not committed any sort of fraud and only provided consultations, but did not specify what kind of consultations.





Asked if he will relinquish his MP mandate if charges are brought against him, Zakatistovs said that he has not yet made such a decision.





LETA also reported, KNAB officials this past summer detained MP Artuss Kaimins (KPV LV), Zakatistovs and businessman, Eco Baltic council chairman Viesturs Tamuzs. According to the KNAB statement, the criminal proceedings have been started against these three persons over illegal financing of a political organization, aiding and abetting illegal financing of a political organization, as well as soliciting or accepting illegal financing for a political party. All these offenses are punishable with jail terms, community service or fines.



