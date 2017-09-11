Agriculture, Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.04.2019, 11:03
Estonian criminal police search offices of 6 agricultural enterprises
According to the newspaper, the offices of agricultural machinery sellers Baltic Agro Machinery, Agriland, Tatoli and Dotnuva Baltic, among others, were searched.
The companies mentioned are some of the top players in Estonia among agricultural machinery sellers and hold a large portion of the entire Estonian agricultural machinery market. In addition to the company offices, the homes of eight private persons were searched and four people were detained during the procedural acts but were released after giving statements.
The criminal procedure is being carried out by the Competition Authority and led by the North District Prosecutor's Office. The purpose of this is to check the suspicions that companies were involved in competition damaging cooperation by submitting quotes to apply for subsidies from PRIA.
District Prosecutor Denis Tsasovskih explained that entrepreneurs are forbidden from entering into agreements with one another that damage free competition. "Competition damaging cooperation is used to avoid risks connected with regular business activity and modify the market, as well as mislead PRIA, by leaving the impression that the sums presented in the offers correspond with the actual market situation," Tsasovskih added.
- 12.04.2019 US pharmaceutical giant McKesson confirms it's setting up service center in Vilnius
- 12.04.2019 Turnover of Merks construction company up 90.1% in 2018
- 12.04.2019 Estonia's ISS issues warning re recruitment attempts by Chinese intelligence
- 12.04.2019 Estonian School of Diplomacy to start teaching Finnish top officials
- 11.04.2019 Американский гигант фармацевтики McKesson создает в Вильнюсе центр услуг
- 11.04.2019 Посол Литвы в России Р. Мотузас отзывается для консультаций
- 11.04.2019 Уроженец Казахстана Михаил Кылварт избран мэром Таллинна
- 11.04.2019 Tallinn city council elects Mihhail Kolvart mayor
- 11.04.2019 Embezzlement-suspected Russian sets up company in Lithuania