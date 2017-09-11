Agriculture, Estonia, Foodstuff, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.04.2019, 16:39
Salmonella bacteria found at Dava Foods laying hen farm near Tallinn
The company has said that no infected eggs have reached the retail network.
Dava Foods, producer of eggs under the Eggo brand, informed on Thursday that salmonella bacteria was found in one of the six farms of their farm complex in the course of regular checks on March 19. The manager of the company, Vladimir Sapoznin, said the company is working together with the Veterinary and Food Authority to find out the cause of the emergence of salmonellosis.
The manager told the newspaper that it may take weeks before the bacteria reaches eggs and that strict oversight enabled to detect the bacteria before eggs became infected.
"Also the findings of additional tests performed on eggs proved negative," Sapoznin said.
No eggs have exited the farm where the bacteria was detected after the sample was taken.
"Besides, all the samples taken additionally from all farms of DAVA Foods Estonia, eggs, hens' droppings, sorting and packaging equipment have been negative, meaning free of the salmonella bacteria," he added.
Dava Foods Estonia AS is the biggest egg producer in Estonia. The company's production complex has a capacity of up to 330,000 hens, split into six houses. The daily output of the farm is approximately 250,000 eggs.
The company finished 2017 with a loss of a quarter of a million euros on sales of 8.7 mln euros.
Dava Foods Estonia AS is a company of DAVA Foods group, the biggest producer of shell eggs in Scandinavia, which had sales of 171 mln euros in 2017.
- 04.04.2019 Lithuanian PM distances himself from LGC Cargo's support statement
- 04.04.2019 Puce might fire Usakovs this Friday
- 04.04.2019 Kremlin green-lights President Kaljulaid meet
- 04.04.2019 Estonia's home and garden goods retailer Hortes expanding into Lithuania
- 04.04.2019 Путин согласился встретиться с Кальюлайд
- 04.04.2019 В Латвии через Darknet торговали фальшивыми документами: найдена типография
- 04.04.2019 Президент Керсти Кальюлайд на четверг созвала на первое заседание новый состав Рийгикогу
- 03.04.2019 Viimsi Vesi to collect water consumption data through Sigfox with a smart metering solution provided by Levira
- 03.04.2019 Level of agricultural product prices in Latvia grew by 6% in 2018
- 03.04.2019 Президент Кальюлайд предложит Кае Каллас сформировать правительство