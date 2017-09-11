Salmonella bacteria found at Dava Foods laying hen farm near Tallinn

Salmonella bacteria has been found in one of the houses of the large farm of egg producer Dava Foods Estonia AS near Tallinn, Postimees reported on Thursday, informed LETA/BNS.

The company has said that no infected eggs have reached the retail network.





Dava Foods , producer of eggs under the Eggo brand, informed on Thursday that salmonella bacteria was found in one of the six farms of their farm complex in the course of regular checks on March 19. The manager of the company, Vladimir Sapoznin, said the company is working together with the Veterinary and Food Authority to find out the cause of the emergence of salmonellosis.





The manager told the newspaper that it may take weeks before the bacteria reaches eggs and that strict oversight enabled to detect the bacteria before eggs became infected.





"Also the findings of additional tests performed on eggs proved negative," Sapoznin said.





No eggs have exited the farm where the bacteria was detected after the sample was taken.





"Besides, all the samples taken additionally from all farms of DAVA Foods Estonia, eggs, hens' droppings, sorting and packaging equipment have been negative, meaning free of the salmonella bacteria," he added.





Dava Foods Estonia AS is the biggest egg producer in Estonia. The company's production complex has a capacity of up to 330,000 hens, split into six houses. The daily output of the farm is approximately 250,000 eggs.





The company finished 2017 with a loss of a quarter of a million euros on sales of 8.7 mln euros.





Dava Foods Estonia AS is a company of DAVA Foods group, the biggest producer of shell eggs in Scandinavia, which had sales of 171 mln euros in 2017.