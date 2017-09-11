Court sets EUR 500,000 bail for businessman Martinsons detained in connection with Rigas Satiksme case

he Riga City Vidzeme District Court today set a bail of EUR 500,000 for the release of business Maris Martinsons who has been detained in connection with Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company’s allegedly corruptive procurement deals, LETA was told at the court.

The court’s representatives said the bail was yet to be posted.





Martinsons’ lawyer Didzis Vilemsons told LETA that he hopes to post the bail soon and that steps are being taken to provide the required sum.

In a statement to the press Vilemsons indicated that the court’s decision to release his client on bail was logical, “given that the violations for which Martinsons was detained still have not been specified”.

The Corruption Prevention Bureau has started a criminal case on three procurement tenders organized by Rigas Satiksme: 2016 tender to buy low-floor trams for a total of EUR 62,597,477, 2013 tender to buy trolley-buses for a total of EUR 131,646,135, and one more 2013 tender to buy buses worth EUR 75,808,297. The criminal procedure investigates bribery and money laundering in relation to these procurement tenders.





At the beginning of December 2018, the Riga City Vidzeme District Court ruled to remand six of the seven persons detained in connection with the case in custody. They include Aleksandrs Krajceks, a businessman and long-standing member of Honor to Serve Riga party, Igors Volkinsteins, director of the Rigas Satiksme infrastructure maintenance and development department, former Rigas Satiksme CEO Leons Bemhens, Vladislav Kozak, a manager of the Czech company Skoda Transportation, Martinsons and businessman Edgars Teterovskis.