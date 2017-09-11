Interior minister orders police chief to probe reported violations in Riga’s municipal companies

Interior Minister Sandis Girgens (KPV LV) has ordered State Police chief Ints Kuzis to conduct probes into violations reported in municipal enterprises subordinated to the Riga City Council, the minister’s adviser Karlis Miksons told LETA.

The minister asked the police chief to provide explanations as to whether and how the law enforcement authorities respond to media reports of an infringement of national interests in Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company and other enterprises operating under the city council’s supervision.





In Girgens’ opinion, some of the media reports contain information about signs of criminal offenses like property and economic crimes, which the police are obliged to “probe using methods and means of the criminal procedure”.





“In my view, there is no need for the State Police to wait for a special application to launch an inquiry into infringement of national interests,” Girgens said.





As reported, EY audit firm has drawn up a report on the situation in Rigas Satiksme. The audit report alleges that under the leadership of its former management board Rigas Satiksme has sustained losses worth tens of million of euros, which have occurred as a result of mismanagement, disadvantageous contracts and other reasons.