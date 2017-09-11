Latvia, Legislation, Truck haulage
Long-standing president of Latvijas Auto road carriers association removed from office
The council of Latvijas Auto road carriers association has recalled the association's long-standing president Valdis Trezins and executive director Aivars Buls, LETA was told at the association.
The Latvijas Auto council took the decision on March 21. To ensure a continuous work of the association's executive institution, the council elected Aleksadrs Pociluiko the association's president and Aleksandrs Cerkasovs as executive director.
Andris Lubans carries on as the association's board chairman.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, Trezins had been heading the association since 1993. Buls worked on the association's council from 1999 to 2005 and since 2014 was a member of the Latvijas Auto board.
Lubans became the association's board chairman on January 4, 2019, replacing Janis Abolins, who joined the Latvijas Auto board in 2012.
