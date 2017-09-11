Klaipeda port CEO Vaitkus sacked

Arvydas Vaitkus has been sacked as chief executive officer of the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Lithuanian Transport and Communications Minister Rokas Masiulis said on Monday, acknowledging that the move might cost him his own job, informed LETa/BNS.

"Today I signed a decree to dismiss Vaitkus from his post," Masiulis said at a news conference.





"Mr. Vaitkus said today that he was cancelling his recusal from decision-making in certain port companies. (...) This requires an immediate reaction. I received the management board's opinion today, too. The board also doubts that Mr. Vaitkus can fully perform his duties," the minister said.





"In light of these circumstances, Mr. Vaitkus is being dismissed from the CEO's duties," he added.





According to the minister, the port authority is a strategic state enterprise that must meet the highest transparency standards.





Vidmantas Paukste, the port's director of infrastructure, will temporarily take over the CEO's duties starting Tuesday.





Masiulis said the decision to fire Vaitkus might cost him his job as transport minister.





"I wouldn't rule out that the decision might cost me my post, too," he said.