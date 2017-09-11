Five persons detained for fraud with EU funds in Latvia

The State Police has detained five persons on suspicion of defrauding EUR 4 mln from the EU funds, reported LETA.

The State Police is conducting searches in different parts of Latvia in a criminal procedure launched earlier on possible fraudulent actions in relation to programs of the Regional Development Funds and the Latvian Investment and Development Agency and money laundering.





So far the State Police has detained five persons on suspicion of fraud and possible money laundering worth more than EUR 4,000,000. The five persons were detaned today.





The investigation is still going on, therefore the police does not further comment on the case.





The State Police did not reveal names of the detained persons, while grani.lv portal said that Daugavpils businessman Vladislavs Driksne has been detained, and a search was conducted at his home.





According to Firmas.lv, Driksne is an owner of a number of companies. He is also a shareholder in Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica (Ditton PKR) motor chain plant, and Ditton Nams.





LETA has not yet managed to reach representatives of Ditton PKR.





In October 2011, a new Ditton Chain plant was opened in Latvia’s southeastern Daugavpils city. The project cost more than EUR 10.245 mln, including EUR 4.27 mln from the European Regional Development Fund and EUR 4.27 mln granted by Citadele bank.





Until May 2018, Ditton Chain belonged to Ditton Holding (85%) and Ditton PKR (15%). In May 2018 the company was renamed to Tool Industry and its sole owner is Meteor Holding, while the true beneficiary since March 2018 is Jurijs Batura.





LIAA head Andris Ozols, when asked whether the criminal procedure launched by the State Police at the request of LIAA is related with Ditton PKR, said that LIAA has provided all the necessary information to the law enforcement institutions and is cooperating closely with these institutions in the case.