Aleksandrs Brandavs steps down from Rigas Karte board
As reported, Brandavs, a member of the Honor to Serve Riga
political party, is the true beneficiary in Rigas
Mikroautobusu Satiksme (RMS), a cooperation partner for Rigas Satiksme, providing minibus
passenger service in Riga.
The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) last week launched a
criminal procedure on alleged bribery and mediation in bribery committed by an
official of Rigas Karte. The
materials of the criminal case contains information about handing the bribe to
an intermediary who should further hand the bribe to officials.
One person was detained under the criminal case. According
to the information at the disposal of LETA, this person is Brandavs.
On March 7, the board of Rigas
Satiksme suspended Brandavs from the position of the electronic payments
project department head.
Last Thursday, KNAB set a EUR 200,000 bail for the release
of Brandavs. Other measures of security imposed on the detained person included
a ban on approaching certain persons and a ban on leaving the country. KNAB
representatives later confirmed that the bail had been posted and the official
was released Thursday evening.
The criminal procedure launched by KNAB is not related with
the report prepared by audit company Ernst&Young, according to information
at the disposal of LETA.
