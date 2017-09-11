Aleksandrs Brandavs steps down from Rigas Karte board

Aleksandrs Brandavs, a suspect in a criminal case on bribery, has stepped down from the board of Rigas Karte e-ticket system operator, as Rigas Satiksme public transport company's representative Viktors Zakis told LETA.

As reported, Brandavs, a member of the Honor to Serve Riga political party, is the true beneficiary in Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme (RMS), a cooperation partner for Rigas Satiksme, providing minibus passenger service in Riga.





The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) last week launched a criminal procedure on alleged bribery and mediation in bribery committed by an official of Rigas Karte. The materials of the criminal case contains information about handing the bribe to an intermediary who should further hand the bribe to officials.





One person was detained under the criminal case. According to the information at the disposal of LETA, this person is Brandavs.





On March 7, the board of Rigas Satiksme suspended Brandavs from the position of the electronic payments project department head.





Last Thursday, KNAB set a EUR 200,000 bail for the release of Brandavs. Other measures of security imposed on the detained person included a ban on approaching certain persons and a ban on leaving the country. KNAB representatives later confirmed that the bail had been posted and the official was released Thursday evening.





The criminal procedure launched by KNAB is not related with the report prepared by audit company Ernst&Young, according to information at the disposal of LETA.