8 judges, 5 lawyers detained in Lithuania as part of corruption probe, prosecutors say

Eight judges and five lawyers have been detained in Lithuania as part of a corruption investigation, the country's law enforcement announced on Wednesday citing LETA/BNS.

"26 persons, including eight judges of different levels, (…) and also five well-known lawyers have been detained this morning," Prosecutor General Evaldas Pasilis told journalists on Wednesday.





In his words, the suspects were involved in "trading justice" in various cases.





Zydrunas Bartkus, head of the Special Investigation Service, said his service is carrying out "the largest operation in the service's history", involving over 100 officers. In his words, bribes were paid for decisions in administrative, civil and criminal cases, also including the high-profile case of the Vijunele Manor.





The value of agreed bribes involved is estimated at 400,000 euros, with bribes ranging from 1,000 to 100,000 euros, prosecutors say.





Three judges of the Lithuanian Court of Appeal, Viktoras Kazys, Konstantinas Gurinas and Valdimaras Bavejanas, Supreme Court judge Egidijus Lauzikas, Vilnius Regional Court judge Henrichas Jaglinskis, Vilnius Regional Administrative Court judge Arunas Kaminskas, Gintaras Cekanauskas, a judge from the Regional Administrative Court of Regions, Chamber of Kaunas, and also Vilnius City District Court judge Robertas Rainys are suspected of various corruption crimes, including bribery, influence peddling and abuse of office.





The detained lawyers include Drasutis Zagreckas, Romualdas Mikliusas, Giedre Cimboliene, Aivaras Surblys and Marius Navickas.