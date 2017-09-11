Crime, Latvia, Legislation
Kidnapping of a state official averted in Latvia - police
19.02.2019
Law enforcement officers have averted a kidnapping of a state official, LETA was told at the State Police.
The operation was carried out by Omega counterterrorism unit and the Criminal Police division in charge of murder investigation and search for missing persons, State Police spokeswoman Ilze Jurevica told LETA.
The person targeted in the kidnap plot is a State Border Guard official, Latvian Television reported, citing unconfirmed information
