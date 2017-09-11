Latvian Police arrested EUR 121.3 mln worth of property connected to money laundering last year

According to information from the State Police, EUR 121.3 mln worth of property was arrested in connection with money laundering activities last year informed LETA/BNS.

In 2018, a total of 130 criminal processes connected with money laundering were launched, with another 130 submitted to the Prosecutor's Office for prosecution.





Meanwhile, EUR 6.3 mln of laundered money was recovered last year, of which EUR 5.6 mln was deposited into the national budget, while the rest was returned to their owners.





State Police chief Ints Kuzis was also optimistic that the State Police will be able to introduced the European Commission's Moneyval recommendations on combating money laundering.