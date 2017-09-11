Latvia, Legislation, Transport
Rigas Satiksme corruption case suspect Volkinsteins released on EUR 100,000 bail -TV
Volkinstein’s lawyer did not give any comments to Latvian Television.
At the beginning of February, Riga City Vidzeme District Court ruled to leave Volkinsteins in custody.
Volkinsteins is one of the several suspects arrested in the transport company’s corruption case.
At the end of last December, the Riga Regional Court ruled to remand all suspects in the Riga Satiksme corruption case in custody.
As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau has started a criminal case on three procurement tenders organized by Rigas Satiksme: 2016 tender to buy low-floor trams for a total of EUR 62,597,477, 2013 tender to buy trolley-buses for a total of EUR 131,646,135, and one more 2013 tender to buy buses worth EUR 75,808,297. The criminal procedure investigates bribery and money laundering in relation to these procurement tenders.
