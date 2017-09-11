KNAB officers leave Usakovs' home without taking the mayor along

Officers of the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) on Wednesday afternoon left Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs’ (Harmony) home in Riga’s Mezaparks suburb without taking the mayor with them, LETA observed.

According to LETA’s sources, KNAB officers today searched Usakovs’ office in the Riga City Hall and also his home.





In the afternoon, LETA saw six people exiting Usakovs’ home with two black plastic bags, probably containing some documents. The KNAB officers refused to give any comments to journalists.





The KNAB informed LETA today that it is carrying out "operational activities" at the Riga City Council today, and that it will not comment on this in any more detail at the moment.





Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs (Harmony) denies any criminal offense on his part and is therefore not going to resign.





Usakovs confirmed to journalists Wednesday that officers of the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) searched his office at the Riga City Hall and home today. Usakovs’ wife and head of his office Iveta Strautina-Usakova said she had only seen Usakovs’ name on the search warrant.





“Honestly, I promise that my conscience is clear,” Usakovs said, noting that he has not been assigned any status in the KNAB probe.





LETA observed that the officers arrived at the Riga City Council this afternoon, and conducted a search of the mayor's offices.





KNAB officers were seen exiting the building with confiscated documents, laptops, computers etc.







