Lithuania's FNTT refuses to probe Agrokoncernas' Russian fertilizer imports
This marks the second time that FNTT has declined to
open a probe into Minudobreniya fertilizer imports into Lithuania.
More than two weeks ago, the Prosecutor General's Office asked the service to
reassess the available material.
LRT reported last October that Agrokoncernas and
another eight Lithuanian companies were importing fertilizers from Minudobreniya, which
is controlled by Arkady Rotenberg, a Russian oligarch subject
to international sanctions.
FNTT says in its conclusion that there are no grounds for it
to open an investigation, because the importers were not aware of the
sanctions on Rotenberg and they did not know who the owner of the fertilizer
plant was.
Following the national broadcaster's report, the Lithuanian
Foreign Ministry turned to law-enforcement bodies in an effort to find out if
EU economic and other sanctions are violated in a situation where a Lithuanian
company cooperates with a Russian company that is not on the sanction
list, but its owner is subject to sanctions.
The Foreign Ministry has recommended that Lithuanian
companies refrain from business deals with Russian businesses whose owners are
on "blacklists".
According to LRT, Agrokoncernas purchases
Minudobreniya's fertilizers via an intermediary in Dubai. Rotenberg, who has
been under international sanctions since 2014 over his close ties to Russian
President Vladimir Putin, holds over 80% of shares in Minudobreniya,
but the company itself is not on the sanction list.
LRT says it has received the European Commission's
explanation that sanctions automatically apply to companies that are more than
50 % owned by blacklisted individuals. Law experts have told the public
broadcaster that this means that Minudobreniya may be subject
to sanctions as well.
Agrokoncernas has said it signed its latest
contract on the purchase of Minudobreniya fertilizers,
amounting to around 1 % of the Lithuanian company's annual revenue, at the turn
of 2017-2018. The company has also said it will not buy any more Minudobreniya fertilizers
for as long as its owned by Rotenberg.
Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis told the
Seimas in late November that he had asked the State Security Department if
Karbauskis posed a threat to national security due to his Russian fertilizer
business. He added that the response from the intelligence agency contained no
information suggesting that the LFGU leader might be posing such a threat.
