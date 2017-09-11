Revenue Service receiving reports about violations at Moneta

The State Revenue Service has been receiving anonymous reports about possible tax violations at company Moneta, which is where the candidate for welfare minister Ramona Petravica (KPV LV) works, and which belongs to her husband Aleksandrs Petravics, the Revenue Service confirmed to LETA.

"Whatever the circumstances, the Revenue Service analyzes the information in accordance with the service's data to decide what control measures will need to be enforced," said the Revenue Service.





Moneta is a retail trade and transport company. The company operates five stores in Saldus Region.





LETA has not been able to contact Petravics as yet.





Delfi TV Ar Jani Domburu program reported on January 10 that Moneta's turnover in 2017 was EUR 1.87 mln, profit - EUR 61,000, and that the company employed 26 people. However, the average amount of social contributions at the company was EUR 128 - in other words, workers at Moneta were paid minimum wages. Delfi.lv also said that it had received information, both before and after the program was aired, that Moneta could have been violating tax and labor regulations.





Moneta was registered in 1993, the company's share capital is EUR 2,956, and the company's sole owner is Petravics.