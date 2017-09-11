Siauliai airport's ex-CEO suspected of attempt to bribe Lithuanian Air Force officer

Law-enforcement bodies suspect Romas Miksys, Siauliai Airport's former longtime director who is in private business now, of attempting to bribe a Lithuanian Air Force officer, according to information available to LETA/BNS.

Based on unofficial information, Miksys is suspected of acting in the interests of Latvia's aviation company Wings 4 Sky Group.





According to information available to the Latvian news agency LETA, Wings 4 Sky Group came under the radar of Latvia's security services back in 2015. However, the Lithuanian military in 2016 signed a jet trainer lease contract with the company.





The Lithuanian Special Investigation Service, or STT, said on Thursday that, based on military intelligence information, it was carrying out a pre-trial investigation into an alleged attempt by the head of a privately-owned company to give a bribe of 90,000 euros to a Lithuanian Air Force officer for the benefit of a Latvian company.





According to STT, the bribe was offered to obtain exceptional conditions for that company to bid for and win a public procurement contract. The anti-corruption agency did not name the people and companies involved in the probe. It gave no details as to the contract either.





Formal suspicions of bribery have been brought against Miksys. The man was detained on Wednesday and searches were carried out at his home and office.





The suspect was released on Thursday, STT spokeswoman Ramune Paukstiene told.





"Our officials did not seek his arrest, because we think that he will not flee or forge documents. There are not grounds to ask for his further arrest," she said.





According to the spokeswoman, the suspect had no official relations of representation with the Latvian company.





Miksys served as the CEO of Siauliai Airport from 2006 up to his dismissal in July 2015. Officials at the Siauliai local authority, the airport's owner, then said the CEO had been fired because of the airport's poor performance results.





Miksys owns Ragda, a construction and trade company that is headed by his wife, Daiva Miksiene. The businessman also holds the post of director at Aviatechnika, a firm owned by Ragda.





Based on information from the Center of Registers, the man also serves as director of Aldrija, another company, and heads the Siauliai-based Business Information and Development Association.





Miksys ran for parliament in the 1996 general elections on the Lithuanian Economy Party's ticket.





The businessman could not be reached for comment. Miksys' wife declined to comment by phone on the circumstances surrounding her husband's detention.







