Corruption, Crime, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 16:39
Court orders Lielvarde ex-mayor to pay 600,000 euros in case of multi-million promissory note
|Janis Abolins. BC.
Riverside HK Ltd, a
company involved in the case, will also have to pay the same amount in state
fees.
According to court representatives, the state fees stem from the
applications filed with the court in the case of the Lielvarde promissory note.
The promissory note has been declared invalid since the moment of its
signing. Each defendant in the case has been charged 602,223 euros in court
duties and 34.65 euros in litigation costs.
The ruling can be appealed within 20 days before Zemgale Regional Court.
Representatives of the State Police informed that a pre-trial
investigation into the promissory note case was still ongoing and that six
persons are being probed as suspects in the case.
As reported, Janis Abolins (Vidzeme Party) resigned as Lielvarde mayor in December 2015 after Lielvarde Region Council asked the authorities to look into Abolins' actions. According to Lielvarde Region Council's report, former mayor Abolins, in violation of the law and regulations on borrowing by municipalities, unilaterally signed a 200 mln euros promissory note on behalf of the municipality in November 2015.
- 13.11.2018 Bite Latvija and Huawei sign cooperation memorandum on setting up 5G network infrastructure in Latvia
- 13.11.2018 "Strong candidates" interested in RB Rail CEO position
- 13.11.2018 MTPL insurance has brought 6.221 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 13.11.2018 Drogas retail chain is leader in Latvia’s perfumery, cosmetics sector in 2017
- 13.11.2018 Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 10.2% in January-October 2018
- 13.11.2018 Latvian journalist and activist Aleksejevs faces charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and child pornography
- 13.11.2018 Cemex remains leader in Latvia’s construction materials sector in 2017
- 13.11.2018 Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
- 13.11.2018 Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
- 13.11.2018 Instant payments are available to more than 90% bank customers in Latvia