Court orders Lielvarde ex-mayor to pay 600,000 euros in case of multi-million promissory note

The Zemgale district court in Ogre has granted the prosecutor general’s request and declared a 200 mln euros promissory note signed by former Lielvarde mayor Janis Abolins invalid but ordered Abolins to pay 602,223 euros in state fees, informs LETA referring to the prosecutor’s office and court.

Janis Abolins. BC.

Riverside HK Ltd, a company involved in the case, will also have to pay the same amount in state fees.





According to court representatives, the state fees stem from the applications filed with the court in the case of the Lielvarde promissory note.





The promissory note has been declared invalid since the moment of its signing. Each defendant in the case has been charged 602,223 euros in court duties and 34.65 euros in litigation costs.

The ruling can be appealed within 20 days before Zemgale Regional Court.





Representatives of the State Police informed that a pre-trial investigation into the promissory note case was still ongoing and that six persons are being probed as suspects in the case.





As reported, Janis Abolins (Vidzeme Party) resigned as Lielvarde mayor in December 2015 after Lielvarde Region Council asked the authorities to look into Abolins' actions. According to Lielvarde Region Council's report, former mayor Abolins, in violation of the law and regulations on borrowing by municipalities, unilaterally signed a 200 mln euros promissory note on behalf of the municipality in November 2015.